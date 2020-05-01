Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s current price.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $40.95. 887,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,443. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

