Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.45.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $293.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,274.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.34. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

