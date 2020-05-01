AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director John D. Fisk Buys 15,628 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,491,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.80.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

