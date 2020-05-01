Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Decreased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 2.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after purchasing an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $4.72 on Friday, hitting $220.86. 36,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.43 and its 200 day moving average is $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.