Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.85 ($11.45).

AIXA stock traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €8.50 ($9.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of €11.59 ($13.48). The stock has a market cap of $950.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

