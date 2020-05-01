Albireo Pharma (ALBO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $20.89. 4,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $345.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.70. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.