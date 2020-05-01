Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,895. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

