Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 68,505 Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 0.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 5.48% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

