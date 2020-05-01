Alera Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

