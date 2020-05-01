Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 137,628 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,628 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,230,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,306,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $160.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

