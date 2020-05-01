Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $90.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

