Algorand Market Cap Hits $155.02 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002439 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. Algorand has a total market cap of $155.02 million and $55.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.02417333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00197664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,244,465,216 coins and its circulating supply is 713,193,373 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

