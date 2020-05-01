Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

ABTX traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $977,560. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

