ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of ALLETE worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in ALLETE by 16.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ALLETE by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 772,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ALLETE Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

