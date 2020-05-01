Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,924. The company has a market capitalization of $478.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

