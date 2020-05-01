Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €235.00 ($273.26) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €221.27 ($257.29).

Shares of FRA ALV traded down €5.28 ($6.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €168.88 ($196.37). The company had a trading volume of 2,934,742 shares. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €154.30 and its 200-day moving average is €202.07.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

