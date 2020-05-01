Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on APYRF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

