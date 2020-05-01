Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Update

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 13,200,000 shares. Currently, 27.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.9 days.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 in the last ninety days. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

