Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Allstate worth $47,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 67,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,203. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

