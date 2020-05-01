Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) Position Cut by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,028 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 150,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VMOT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60.

