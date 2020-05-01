Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $9.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,339.29. The company had a trading volume of 420,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,181. The company has a market capitalization of $921.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,319.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

