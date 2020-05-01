Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 55,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft stock opened at $179.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.