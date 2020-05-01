Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,830,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,905,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

