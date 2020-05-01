Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Shares of MO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,760,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,905,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

