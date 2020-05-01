Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Lowered to $13.00

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

AMAL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 76,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.