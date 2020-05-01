Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 9th Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.73.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,054.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,909.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

