Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,411.64.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,054.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,909.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,182.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.