Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 255,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,522,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,054.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,909.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

