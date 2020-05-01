Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,550.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,300.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded down $187.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,286.04. 9,750,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,724. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,054.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,909.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.