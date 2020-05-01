Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Overweight Rating at KeyCorp

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,400.00. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $187.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,286.04. 9,750,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,054.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,909.63. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

