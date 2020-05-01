Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at MKM Partners in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rowe raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,544.93.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $141.53 on Friday, reaching $2,332.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,730. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,054.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,909.63. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

