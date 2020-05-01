Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.0090 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $326,870.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, RightBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.51 or 0.02416650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00197435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,313,697 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin, RightBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

