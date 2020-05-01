America First Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 31,613 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,000. Mastercard makes up about 2.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 389.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 33.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $274.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.31.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

