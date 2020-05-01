America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,065 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion makes up 1.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.59% of Garrett Motion worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GTX opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Garrett Motion Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $389.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

