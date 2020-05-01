America First Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 5.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.