America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,738 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 4.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $237,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

