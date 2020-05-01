America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Diageo by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.93.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.