America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up about 4.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Royal Gold worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 181.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $74,258,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.53 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

