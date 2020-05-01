American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Director Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea Purchases 708,217 Shares

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Director Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea acquired 708,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $70,821.70.

Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Armament & Surveillance Tec Ea bought 571,161 shares of American Defense Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,558.05.

ADFS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 118,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. American Defense Systems has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

American Defense Systems Company Profile

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

