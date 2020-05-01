American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $234.10. 131,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,617. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.31.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

