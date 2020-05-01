Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.35.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $8.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

