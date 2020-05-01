Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amur Minerals earned a news impact score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Amur Minerals stock opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Friday. Amur Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.92 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Get Amur Minerals alerts:

About Amur Minerals

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.