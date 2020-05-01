Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeStreet Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HMST traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,353. The company has a market capitalization of $635.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after buying an additional 428,889 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,347.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 283,079 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,544,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 180,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 148,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Ederer bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

