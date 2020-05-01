Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 1st (AEM, AFL, AGI, ALA, AMSF, AON, AP.UN, APYRF, AR, ARW)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 1st:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $77.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $54.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) was given a C$21.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $77.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $230.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was given a C$45.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $45.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was given a $5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.60. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $56.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $0.70 to $0.60. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $64.00 to $78.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $24.00 to $30.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was given a C$4.90 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.35. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $4.00 to $4.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $49.00 to $42.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$29.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $315.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) was given a C$14.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was given a $45.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.90. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.10 to C$1.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $31.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Argus from $148.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$10.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $78.00 to $75.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Riverview Financial (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $1.50 to $2.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $23.00 to $26.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $2.00 to $2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $215.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $56.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $440.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $0.45 to $0.55. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.70 to C$0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.55. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $81.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $190.00 to $200.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $265.00 to $305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $65.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

