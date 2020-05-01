Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

4/27/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

4/16/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

4/15/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

4/14/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

4/8/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

4/6/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler.

3/31/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2020 – Fate Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2020 – Fate Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $28.00.

3/3/2020 – Fate Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $30.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Get Fate Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,233,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.