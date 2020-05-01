Anchor 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,604.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $58,604.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.02417333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00197664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,898 tokens.

The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

