AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Cfra

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cfra from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of AON traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,873. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day moving average is $199.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

