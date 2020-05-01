Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Position Increased by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apache by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,015 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,782,000 after purchasing an additional 876,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,443,000 after purchasing an additional 209,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apache by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $102,618,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APA shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

APA stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,429,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,118,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.70.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

