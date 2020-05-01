Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 237.39%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APEN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.