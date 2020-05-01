Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.60.

AAPL traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.07. 60,080,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,335,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

